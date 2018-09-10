WACO, Texas — The Mayborn Museum is setting up a big day of hands-on activities for little and big kids alike at their Sic'em Science Day.

The day is centered on STEM -- science, technology, engineering, math -- activities with more than 20 activities available throughout the museum.

Baylor students and faculty members will be running the day. A chemistry magic show will begin at 3 p.m.

The museum will also debut a new dinosaur augmented reality exhibit where people can enjoy walking among the giant reptiles.

