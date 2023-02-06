Sierra Beach BLORA re-opening Saturday after 3-year shutdown

To help celebrate, the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area and Fort Cavazos are teaming up to host a "Beach Blast" that's open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — After being closed for three years, Sierra Beach BLORA will be opening back up this Saturday.

To help celebrate, the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area and Fort Cavazos are teaming up to host a "Beach Blast" that's open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition to swimming, there will be plenty of fun activities, including corn hole, volleyball tournaments, giant Jenga, water balloon slingshot games, a giant inflatable zipline and inflatable waterslides, paddleboard and kayak demonstrations, youth activities and more!

There will also be food, non-alcoholic drinks and alcohol available for purchase.

“Have a snack, eat a meal, or just enjoy an ice-cold drink under the shade tents or in the Texas sunshine while enjoying the view of beautiful Belton Lake,” according to Fort Cavazos' Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation site.

Officials told 6 News that there will be no lifeguards present, so swim at your own risk.