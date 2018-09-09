HARKER HEIGHTS — Hundreds of people flooded the Harker Heights Community Park for the tenth annual Food, Wine and Brew Fest. The festival had chainsaw carvings, live music and dozens of vendors.

"It's a really good thing to show off the city of Harker Heights [and] all that we have going on here," Mayor Spencer Smith said. "We pride ourselves on being the bright star of Central Texas."

While some were worried about rain shutting down the festival, organizers kept the operations running-- rain or shine.

Watch the video above for a look at the festivities.

