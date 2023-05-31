'Significant' law enforcement training happening at La Vega High School Thursday

There will be many public safety agencies participating, including the Bellmead Police and Fire Departments, and American Medical Response.

BELLMEAD, Texas — If you see a large police presence at La Vega High School on Thursday, June 1, the City of Bellmead says not to worry.

On that day, a "significant" law enforcement training exercise will be taking place at the school, the city said on Facebook.

As a result, there will be many public safety agencies participating, including the Bellmead Police and Fire Departments, and American Medical Response, the city added.

There will also be a helicopter and several emergency vehicles on site.

"This exercise aims to enhance the preparedness and coordination among our dedicated law enforcement personnel," the city said. "... Please be aware that these elements are all part of the scenario and should not cause alarm. The exercise is purely simulated, and there is no immediate danger to the public."