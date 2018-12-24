BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Bell County family badly injured in a motorcycle accident will be getting some help with medical expenses through a Silent Heroes Bell County benefit.

The benefit is scheduled for Jan. 5 from 12-6 p.m. at 14595 FM 439 in Nolanville.

John White said he was taking his daughter to school on his motorcycle when he was t-boned by an uninsured driver.

White was flown to a hospital and will be out of work for several weeks.

His daughter also sustained serious injuries including a fractured femur, knee, tibia, fibula and two breaks in her ankle. Her injuries have required at least three surgeries and two blood transfusions.

Proceeds will help the family with medical expenses and any other financial needs they may face while White is out of work.

