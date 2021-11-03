Silo of Screams to host Scream Break, St. Patrick's Day Haunt this month

See if you can make it through the three horror attractions on March 13 and March 27 without getting too scared.

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from a 2018 story on the Silo of Screams.

Halloween is still months away, but you can get spooked a little earlier this year during Scream Break going on this Saturday at the Silo of Screams in Temple.

The March 13 event will include three haunts throughout the 23,000 square foot location, featuring different, scary attractions to terrify willing visitors.

You can take a journey through HER mind, made up of three nightmares rolled into one, then see if you can survive the post-apocalyptic incinerators. If neither of those sound scary enough, maybe the Funhouse full of "blood thirsty" clowns will do the trick.

If you can't make it this Saturday, March 13, stop by on Wednesday, March 27 for their St. Patrick's Day Haunt, which will include the same attractions.