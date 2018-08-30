Chip and Joanna are looking for talented musicians to perform throughout the day at Silobration.

The celebration at Magnolia Market will be held Oct. 18-20.Their annual event features a vendor fair, food trucks, daytime activities, and two after-hours concerts featuring Drew Holcomb and Johnnyswim on the Silos grounds.

If you are interested in applying, please submit your information and examples of your work here.

Please note that we are unable to accept submissions by email, in-person drop-off, direct message or direct mail.

#Silobration

