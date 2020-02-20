WACO, Texas — The Magnolia Silos grounds are getting bigger!

In a note on the Magnolia website, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced plans to expand the property with six new lifestyle retail shops, a revitalized church and a wiffle ball field.

"This project feels like a long-awaited extension of that first dream all those years ago," the note said. "We believe that each of these additions fall in line with our overall vision for the Silos—to offer a place that encourages people to see and create beauty in their everyday lives."

The Retail Shops:

"Towards the end of this year, a new entrance will be added to the grounds right next to Magnolia Press on 8th street. As you enter, there will be six new lifestyle retail shops featuring a variety of products, from paper goods to bath and body. We’ll be sharing more specifics about each of these shops in the coming months."

The Church:

"A historic church will be relocated to the main area of the Silos grounds. Built in 1894, this church is one of the oldest in Waco. For over 30 years, it has sat boarded up and vacant, which makes us all the more excited to be able to restore its structure to its former glory and give it a new purpose here at the Silos, as a place where guests can sit and enjoy its beauty or just pass through."

The Wiffle Ball Field

"From 1905 to 1956, Waco was alive with the thrill of baseball right here on the Silos grounds. Originally called Katy Park, this field was once home to the minor league team, the Waco Pirates, and fans got to watch them play against legends like Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth. To pay homage to this history, we’re breaking ground on a Wiffle ball field so families and friends can come play. We’ll also be opening a concession stand, because a ballgame just isn’t the same without a snack in hand! Last but not least, we’re adding more restrooms and more shade (summer, we’re looking at you!), along with a designated area for our food trucks."

"We can’t wait for the completion of this project and for you and your family to come and enjoy all there is to see and do in our beloved town," the note said.

The Gaines' said more updates would be coming in the next few months.