Richard has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and Henrietta has early signs of the disease, police said.

GARLAND, Texas — A Silver Alert was issued early Monday morning for a couple missing from Garland.

Richard Rocha Jr. and Henrietta Rocha were last seen at 1:50 p.m. Sunday at their home in the 900 block of Milky Way Drive. They were seen driving a green 2005 GMC Sierra with Texas license plate BS19017.

Richard is described as a white 90-year-old man with gray hair, brown eyes and possibly wearing glasses. He is 5-foot-6, weighs 115 pounds and is possibly wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans.

Henrietta is described as a white 89-year-old woman with gray hair, brown eyes and possibly wearing glasses. She is 5-foot-3, weighs 115 pounds and is possibly wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

Law enforcement officials believe these senior citizen's disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding these missing senior citizens, contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.