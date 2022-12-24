Sister of Tanner Hoang honors brother by choosing Texas A&M

The high school junior announces on Twitter that she will continue her soccer and academic career at Texas A&M.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Emma Hoang announced that she will be honoring her brother, Tanner Hoang, by continuing her soccer and academic career at Texas A&M University on Monday, Dec. 26.

Emma Hoang is a part of the 2024 class at Flower Mound High School and she says she hopes to carry out her brother's love for the university.

In her post, Emma stated "I am excited to be somewhere that meant so much to him."

After much thought and prayer, I am blessed to announce that I’ve made the decision to continue my soccer and academic career at Texas A&M. I want to honor Tanner with this decision and I am excited to be somewhere that meant so much to him.

Emma Hoang's brother, Tanner Hoang, was recently the center of a state-wide missing person search that lasted a week.

Tanner Hoang had went missing prior to his graduation ceremony and was last seen on Dec. 16, according to authorities.

After a week long search, Tanner Hoang's body was found in Austin near the Pennybacker Bridge on Dec. 23 and confirmed to be his remains on Tuesday Dec. 27, according to authorities.

The Hoang family and Texas A&M community continues to mourn his loss.

