Six arrested in Temple area prostitution sting

TEMPLE, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff’s Department Special Crimes Unit, Criminal Investigations Division and Criminal Interdiction Deputies, conducted a prostitution sting in the Temple area.

In a six-hour period, six men were arrested for prostitution and taken to the Bell County Jail. Four men were employed, on duty and using their lunch hour when arrested, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

All of the men are from the Bell County area. Those arrested are 27-year-old Shaquille White, 45-year-old Robert Babcock, 45-year-old Hans Bailey, 42-year-old Cory Cannon, 34-year-old Daniel Harris and 48-year-old Michael Jordan, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff’s department reiterated that prostitution and human trafficking are real, extremely dangerous and prey on the most vulnerable people within the community.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department remains steadfast in the pursuit against individuals like these six men who choose to take part in this type of behavior, and we will continue to do so to ensure the safety of the residents of Bell County, the Bell County Sheriff's Department said.