Six Flags sued by California man after fire on Mr. Freeze ride traps riders in their seats

In April 2022, seven people were treated after an electrical malfunction caused smoke inside the Mr. Freeze ride.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A California man has sued Six Flags over an incident in April 2022 at the Arlington theme park, saying he and 11 others were trapped on the Mr. Freeze ride while an electrical malfunction caused a fire and smoke.

The lawsuit, filed in Tarrant County, states that Connor Spitzig, of Venice, Calif., rode on the Mr. Freeze ride alongside a woman in the front row of the front car of the train on April 10, 2022. The ride malfunctioned and caught fire, trapping all 12 riders, including Spitzig, in a dark tunnel with their seats locked in place, the lawsuit says.

Six Flags officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the lawsuit Tuesday.

WFAA reported in April 2022 that seven people were treated in the incident and the fire had been put out by Six Flags staff before firefighters arrived. Fire crews then began to ventilate smoke out of the area.

A park spokesperson said at the time that a staff member was treated for a minor injury and four guests were transported to a hospital "out of an abundance of caution" for smoke inhalation.

The lawsuit included a transcription of a 911 call made by another rider, which gave a further look into the intense scene. The caller's child is also quoted in the transcription.

911 call from the Mr. Freeze ride (operator denoted by O; mother denoted by M; child denoted by C):

O: Arlington 911 (inaudible screaming in the background)

O: Arlington 911, ma'am?

M: We're on the ride at Six Flags, Mr. freeze. There's a fire and we're trapped.

O: Okay, where's the fire at?

M: At Six Flags. It's called Mr. Freeze. We're trapped. There was smoke. Please.

O: Okay, bear with me for one moment. Do not hang up, okay? Beat with me one moment.

M: Please hurry.

C: Fire

M: Please, there's a fire.

C: Fire

M: Okay

M: Please get someone.

O: They've already been dispatched ma'am, they're on the wat there. Stay on the phone with me, okay? I need you to relax. We have help on the way. Let everybody know, there's help on the way. (Inaudible screaming in the background)

O: Ma'am. (Background voice: "Open the place up, what the f***?")

O: Ma'am. (Background voice: "Open it")

M: What? I'm sorry.

O: Let everybody know help is on the way.

M: All we can do is pray.

O: Let everybody ... listen to what I'm saying. Listen to my words, okay? We got help on the way. Let everybody know, help is on the way. (Background voice: "Jesus please.") (Screaming in the background) (Background voice: "Oh my God.")

O: Ma'am. (Background: "Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God")

The lawsuit says Spitzig and others were treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation and other injuries. According to the Arlington Fire Incident Report, the fire was caused by an “overheated motor,” the lawsuit states. According to the park, a malfunction in a motor caused an internal electrical fire, which led to smoke in the building, WFAA reported in April 2022.

The lawsuit claims Six Flags employees "failed to deploy [a backup system to evacuate riders with a special tool to release the restraints] for an unreasonable and extended amount of time as documented on the lengthy 911 call."

"The delay and failure to extricate the riders kept them trapped in their seats while the Mr. Freeze was on fire, increasing the injuries and trauma to the riders, and could have cost them their lives," the lawsuit reads.

Spitzig is seeking over $1 million in damages and a jury trial, according to the lawsuit.