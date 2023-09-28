Apartment fire in Killeen leaves six without a home

The Killeen Fire Department said no one was injured in the fire, but six people have been displaced from their homes.

KILLEEN, Texas — No one was injured, but six people are reportedly without a home after an apartment fire in Killeen, according to the Killeen Fire Department.

Killeen FD said the fire broke out in an apartment complex in the 900 block of West Adams Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The department said units arrived on the scene around 2:59 P.M., where they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a second-floor apartment. Killeen FD said the alarm was upgraded with additional units, with 36 total personnel responding to the scene.

According to the department, the fire affected four units on the second floor, resulting in heavy water damage to the four units below. Flames also reportedly got into the attic space of the building.

The Killeen Fire Department said crews were able to bring the fire under control within an hour and 15 minutes. Killeen's Emergency Management division is reportedly assisting the six residents displaced by the fire.

The department stated the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental and was caused by construction work being performed in one of the second-floor apartments where the fire is believed to have originated.

Units reportedly stayed on scene for another two hours performing "heavy overhaul operations".

The Killeen Fire Department said they were assisted on the scene by Killeen's Code Enforcement division, Killeen's Water and Sewage division, Emergency Management division, the Killeen Police Department, the Fire Marshal's Office and the Fort Cavazos Fire Department.

The Harker Heights Fire Department and Copperas Cove Fire Department also reportedly assisted in covering normal services to the city.

There were no injuries reported in the fire. No further information has been released at this time.

