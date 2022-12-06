Six Temple High School Theatre Arts students earn superior ratings at Texas Thespian Contest

Upon receiving these ratings, the six students qualified for national competition.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple High School Theatre Arts students received superior ratings while competing in the Texas Thespian Contest last month in Grapevine.

Superior is the highest rating a student can receive and one they must get in order to qualify for national competition.

The six students and the categories they competed in includes:

Sophia Pacheco - Costume Design

Janice Cody - Lighting Design

Antonio Gordon - Theatrical Marketing

Aracely Palencia - Sound Design

Alyssa Maggitt - Stage Management

Emily Perkins - Hair and Makeup

Director of Temple High School Theatre Arts, Kayla Stewart, is very proud of how hard these students have worked to earn this rating.

"I am so incredibly proud of our students and their accomplishments! They worked tirelessly to prepare for their events, as well as the show we took."

The entire Theatre Arts program received numerous accolades for it's show, "The Revolutionists".

The group walked away with Best Performer, Set, Hair and Makeup and Overall Tech.

In addition to these accolades, Alivea Johnson was acknowledged as a Superior Performer for her role and Janice Cody took home a $1,000 technical theatre scholarship.

For more information on Temple High School Theatre Arts, visit here.