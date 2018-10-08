Here are the 6 Things you need to know before you start your day on this Friday, August 10, 2018:

1:Attorney General Jeff Sessions will make a pitstop in Houston this morning to talk about his ongoing efforts to fight violent crimes.

His trip may be overshadowed by a federal judge’s threat to hold Sessions in contempt of court.

This is due to a deportation battle involving a mother and her daughter who were on a plane headed back to Honduras after being deported.

While in the air, a Federal judge ordered the plane to go back to Houston where the mother and daughter were taken back into ICE custody.

2:Texas Senator Ted Cruz will be in Killeen today to get an update on Fort Hood training and visit with soldiers.

It’s part of Senator Cruz’s statewide Texas Defends America Tour.

Up first, he will be in Georgetown to participate in a Help a Hero Ceremony to present a new home to a soldier and his family.

Then he will head to Killeen around 3:45 and give a press conference.

3:On Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Waco ISD is hosting a Family Fest at Waco High School and University High School.

Families can get more information on their school, free student health screenings and free school supplies.

Low cost prescriptions will also be available.

4:Hood Howdy will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Club Hood today!

All of your favorites from Texas Today and Channel 6 will be there!

There will be a job fair for our military community and it’s a way to get out and meet your Fort Hood community.

All the events are free and open to the public.

5:Get ready for a busy shopping weekend!

A lot of things will be tax free.

Texas’ tax free weekend starts on today!

Most clothing, shoes and school supplies are eligible as long as the price is under $100!

6:Our Fill the Bus campaign will benefit campuses across Temple ISD and we’re asking for your help with donations.

We’re looking for all of the basic school supplies you can think of.

All you have to do is drop off the supplies here at the station at 215 North Third Street and we’ll take it from there!

Thank you for all of your support!

© 2018 KCEN