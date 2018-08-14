Here are the six things you need to know for August 14th, 2018.

1: The Limestone and McLennan County commissioners are expected to vote on the proposed landfill today.

They are asking for people to come to both commissioners courts in Waco and Groesbeck to speak. The vote will take place at 9 a.m. on Monday.

2: Waco water customers of EOL or Axtell Water Supply are asked to attend water board meetings this month.

Both water supply companies will be discussing partnering with the City of Waco to use Waco water to dilute the arsenic out of local water supplies in order to bring them up to EPA standards.

This could potentially triple water bills. A meeting for EOP is Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Old Elk store where water bills are paid.

3: Construction has started on a new bridge at Cameron Park River Trail. The oal is to make it safer for park goers.

The new steel bridge will go over a drainage area near Midpoint between Mouth of Bosque and Lovers Leap. While construction is underway, River Trail will be closed Monday through Friday until 5 p.m.

4: Help the Girl Scouts of Central Texas raise money Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers in Temple.

They will give 30 percent of its sales back to the Girl Scouts. Come out and support!

5: The Alzheimer's walk is October 20th but Monday is a pre-party. It will happen at Sparetime in Temple.

Join Andy Anderson there at 5 p.m.

6: We are still collecting school supplies for campuses across Temple ISD with our 'Fill the Bus' campaign.

Please drop supplies off at the station and we'll do the rest.

Those are six things you need to know before you start your day.

