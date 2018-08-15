Here are the six things you need to know for Wednesday, August 15th.

1: Starting Wednesday the state of Texas will grade school districts with letter grades A through F based on STAAR testing, student achievement, student progress and how well a district can close the gaps in race and language.

2: Waco ISD employees wll get together Wednesday for an annual tradition to prepare for back-to-school.

The Waco ISD convocation will be at 9 a.m. at Chisholm Hall at the Waco Convention Center.

Waco's Superintendent will talk about the new accountability ratings system and cheerleaders and the band will greet people as they arrive.

3: Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke will be in Central Texas for the next two days.

He's holding a town hall in Waco Wednesday at 6 p.m. On Thursday, Beto will be in Temple and Lampasas for two separate events.

The EL Paso congressman has traveled to all 254 counties in Texas.

4: Austin could find out if a MLS team will come to the City on Wednesday.

The Austin City Council is expected to vote on what to do with a plot of land at McKalla Place.

Along with the stadium idea the city has received five other proposals.

5: As a thank you to military and first responders. Schlitterbahn Water Parks are offering free admission to our soldiers and first responders.

It is a part of American Hereos Week.

Anyone interested in going to the parks have until Sunday, August 19th to do so for free.

6: We are still collecting school supplies for campuses across Temple ISD with our 'Fill the Bus' campaign.

Please drop supplies off at the station and we'll do the rest.

Those are six things you need to know before you start your day.

