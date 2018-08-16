Here are the six things you need to know for Thursday, August 16th.

1: A McLennan County judge will decide today if a Twin Peaks biker case will be delayed again.

The Bandido president of the San Antonio chapter, Tom Mendez, is the next Twin Peaks biker to go on trial later this month.

He asked for a a delay. Judge Ralph Strother was supposed to make a decision during a hearing on Monday but he postponed the hearing until Wednesday at 8 a.m.

2: Waco Police need your help finding Tyriek Williamson.

He is wanted for sexual assault. If you see him or know where he is please call the police.

3: Salado Police need your help finding a shoplifter,

Surveillance photos show a woman inside Susan Marie's in Salado on August 10th. She is accused of stealing merchandise from the store.

If you recognize her please call the police.

4: Waco Police are also searching for 35-year-old Annie Laester who has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon.

She lives in the north Waco area and is disabled. She us described as African-American woman around 5-foot-5 and weighs around 130 pounds.She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a blue or pink top.

If you see her please call police.

5: Senate candidate Beto O'Rouke continues his campaigning in Central Texas today.

O'Rourke will host a Temple town hall at 9 a.m. this morning at the Mayborn Center. He will then head to Lampasas at 11:30 a.m. to the Hostess House for another campaigning event.

6: We are still collecting school supplies for campuses across Temple ISD with our 'Fill the Bus' campaign.

Please drop supplies off at the station and we'll do the rest.



