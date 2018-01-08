Here are the 6 Things you need to know before you start your day on this Tuesday, August 1st 2018:

1. Authorities have released the identity of one of the men suspected of stealing a shark from the San Antonio Aquarium.

Thirty-eight-year-old Anthony Shannon is charged with felony theft in the sharknapping of Miss Helen, a nearly one-year-old horn shark.

Police said Shannon and two others planned the heist after authorities found a 900 gallon tank in his garage that was meant to hold Miss Helen.

She was returned to the aquarium in good health but remains under observation.

2. The city of Woodway has reached a settlement deal with a city employee over sexual harassment allegations.

The details of the settlement remain private, but Sandra Bickel, who has worked for the city for 17 years, says she is happy with the outcome.

Bickel filed a complaint saying former City Manager Yost Zakhary made offensive and sexual comments towards her while in the workplace.

Zakhary resigned as city manager and public safety director over the accusations earlier this year.

3. Hundreds of longhorn cattle seized from a ranch in West back in February are now headed for new lives.

The cattle have been recovering from living in neglectful conditions and have been nursed back to health.

The North Texas Humane Society has custody of the animals and says they are ready to be adopted.

Contact them at (817) 332-4768 for more details.

4. You can now get your tickets to the Texas State Fair and the Big Texas Choice Awards.

The 14th annual Big Tex Choice Awards are August 26th and tickets are limited.

The cost is $125 and that includes admission into the fair, along with sweet merch.

All proceeds go to the State Fair of Texas Scholarship Program.

General admission tickets will be $16.50 online and $18 at the door.

The state fair begins September 28th.

For more ticket information, head to bigtex.com/tickets.

5. It’s been so successful, it’s sticking around for another day!

Chipotle is offering their free guacamole at participating restaurants.

The restaurant’s app and online service crashed yesterday due to record traffic and want customers to get their guac on today.

The free guacamole will come with online or mobile app orders when you enter the coupon code, AVOCADO.

There is a limit of one free item per customer.

You must order an entree.

6. Our Fill the Bus campaign will benefit campuses across Temple ISD and we’re asking for your help with donations.

We’re looking for all of the basic school supplies you can think of.

All you have to do is drop off the supplies here at the station at 215 North Third Street and we’ll take it from there!

Thank you for all of your support!

