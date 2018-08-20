Here are the six things you need to know for Monday, August 20th.

1: A new group is forming in Bell County to save a confederate statue on the courthouse lawn.

The Bell County Citizens for Preserving Veteran;s Memorials is looking to protect not only this stature but others they refer to as veteran memorials.

The group is collecting signatures on their petition to keep the stature standing.

They plan to give county officials the petition.

2: Nolanville Police believe an SUV may have caused a crash that sent four people to the hospital.

The crash happened yesterday on I-14 neat the Paddy Hamilton exit. The SUV hit a median barrier and flipped several times.

Officials sat a light blue or gray SUV may have sped past the victims SUV causing the crash.

If you know anything call the police.

3: Waco Water Utilities services will be cleaning the systerm beginning today.

The water is still safe to drink but if you are in the Waco area you may notice a temporary chlorine smell.

The cleaning is expected to last until September 30th.

4: Private investigators are trying to track down a former Dallas pastor on the run.

The Dallas Diocese announced yesterday that there are allegations of sexual abuse and theft against Reverend Edmundo Paredes.

They have suspended Paredes but now they cannot find him. They believe he might be in the Philippines.

5: Today Santa Fe students are heading back to class.

This semester each entrance has metal detectors and the school district hired five extra police officers.

A new hallway also moves foot traffic awat from the art classroom where police say a student opened fire in May, killing ten people.

6: The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back.

We want to have a pep rally at your school to show off your school spirit. All you have to do is nominate your school on the KCEN Facebook page or send us a picture that shows us why your school has the most spirit on your Instagram page.

Texas Today will show up at your school on a Friday morning at six and show off your school spirit!

Our first school is Temple ISD this Friday.

Those are the six things you need to know.

© 2018 KCEN