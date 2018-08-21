Here are the six things you need to know for Tuesday, August 21st.

1: The defense team of Clifton man Joe Bryan, convicted of murdering his wife nearly 30 years ago, will present innocence claims to a judge today to see if he will be able to get a new trial.

His attorneys filed a writ of habeas corpus to get him the three day hearing in hopes of picking apart witnesses testimony.

2: The McLennan County Commissioners will vote today to see if they will join the fight to oppose the proposed Waco landfill site near Axtell.

Last week the Limestone County Commissioners voted to join the opposition and today at 9 a.m. McLennan County is expected to vote.

They are asking anyone who plans to attend to wear red if you oppose the proposal.

3: A vigil will be held tonight to honor the Killeen man who was shot and killed over the weekend.

41-year-old Deandre Thomas was shot outside of a club on Saturday night.

A vigil will be held at Club Tabu from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Reginald Jackson is behind bars for the shooting. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

4: Governor Greg Abbot will meet school administrators and teachers in Dallas today for an education roundtable discussion.

They are expected to talk about ways to improve the education system in Texas.

