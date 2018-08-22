Here are the six things to know before you go for Wednesday, August 22nd.

1: Vice President Mike Pence will be in Texas today to mark the one year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey.

Harvey made landfall on August 25th of 2017. Pence will be in Rockport and visit with local FEMA officials.

2: During a hearing on whether or not the blueprints for 3D guns should be made public, a federal judge said it should be decided by the President or Congress.

19 states filed a restraining order last month to stop an agreement between the state department an Austin company to allow to post blueprints for 3D guns.

3: Do you want to be a star? The city of Waco is asking for extras in their new 'Welcome to Waco' campaign.

It's a apart of their tourism ambassador campaign. The city will be shooting a scene with Holly Tucker and they need extras to stand in the background and clap and smile. Dogs and children are welcome.

It will be at 10 a.m. on Austin Avenue in front od the Hippodrome and should take no longer than 30 minutes.

4: Olive Garden is selling 23,000 never ending pasta passes for 8 weeks of unlimited pasta, soup, salad and breadsticks for $100.

New this year, there will be 1,000 "annual: pasta passes up for grabs.

The passes will go on sale on Thursday at 1 p.m. central time.

5: The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back.

We want to have a pep rally at your school to show off your school spirit. All you have to do is nominate your school on the KCEN Facebook page or send us a picture that shows us why your school has the most spirit on your Instagram page.

Texas Today will show up at your school on a Friday morning at six and show off your school spirit!

Our first school is Temple ISD this Friday.

6: Channel 6 is giving aways tickets to the 10th Annual Harker Heights Food Wine and Brew Fesitval on September 8th at the community park.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets click here.

