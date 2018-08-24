Here are the six things you need to know for Friday, August 24th.

1: Card skimmers have have been found at two more convenience stores in Temple.

One was found at the Valero service station at 1706 South 31 Street and another was found at the Shell service station at 4005 Souther General Bruce Drive.

Police say anyone who pumped gas at these stations should contact them.

2: The Bell County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in tracking down a woman who is catching in on some forged checks.

The woman in the surveillance photo is wearing a shirt that says "I have issues".

Police say she is one of three people who are using several kinds of ID and writing or fording and bad checks.

If you know who this woman is call the sheriff's office.

3: The Salvation Army in Waco is asking for the community's help this morning.

They are in need of bottled water for the homeless.

The serve water to almost 100 people a day. Those who would like to donate you can drop off cases of bottled water at the community kitchen on Webster Street or drop them off at the Family Store on West Waco Drive.

4: Killeen ISD is rolling out all new security measures for their thousands of students in time for the new school year.

Killeen school officials say they have increased officers on their campuses by 17-percent, installing a system that keeps visitors out until they are allowed in by faculty and locked doors in the high school except when period changes happen.

5: The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back.

We want to have a pep rally at your school to show off your school spirit. All you have to do is nominate your school on the KCEN Facebook page or send us a picture that shows us why your school has the most spirit on your Instagram page.

Texas Today will show up at your school on a Friday morning at six and show off your school spirit!

6: Channel 6 is giving away tickets to the 10th Annual Harker Heights Food Wine and Brew Festival on September 8th at the community park.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets click here.

