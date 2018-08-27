Here are the six things you need to know for Monday, Aug. 27.

1: Killeen Police are asking for help in finding a suspect in a bank robbery.

The robbery happened Saturday around 11 a.m. at the BBVA Compass bank on Central Texas Expressway.

The man is described a white male, 5-foot-10 and weighs about 200 pounds.

He may have a patch over his right eye.

2: Temple Police are looking this man officers say caused a lot of damage to the Side Track Lounge.

He also stole money and beer.

If you know who he is, contact police.

3: A little league in Waco is asking for help ahead as the new season kicks off.

Waco Youth United's season starts this week but they won't be able to play because they don't have enough proper equipment.

They are still down 75 helmets.

If you would like to help he team click here.

4: Channel 6 is looking for some talented high school students to report for Friday Night Lights.

If you are interested in reporting for us all you have to do is send us a demo reel of you reporting at school and then you can email us at fnl6@kcentv.com or post them to our Facebook page.

5:The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back.

We want to have a pep rally at your school to show off your school spirit. All you have to do is nominate your school on the KCEN Facebook page or send us a picture that shows us why your school has the most spirit on your Instagram page.

6: We announce a new winner every week.

Channel 6 is giving away tickets to the 10th Annual Harker Heights Food Wine and Brew Festival on September 8th at the community park.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets click here.

Those are the six things you need to know.

