Here are the six things you need to know for Tuesday, Aug 28.

1: A Hill County judge and county commissioners plan to vote on a resolatuion to oppose the proposed Waco landfill.

The meeting will start at 10 a.m. this morning.

This comes in result of Hil County officials stating the city of Waco is interested in buying 500 to 700 acres of land adjacent to the current proposed landfill site on Highway 31 and TK Parkway.

2: The Killeen school district will vot eon a multi-million dollar general fund budget. It includes raises for teachers.

The vote on the proposed $387 million budget will pay for $1,000 dollars in salary increase for educators in the district.

If approved, the budget will go into effect Sept. 1.

3: JJ Watt is giving an update on where the money he raised for Hurricane Harvey relief is going.

His foundation raised over $540 million in relief funds.

The money is being used to repair and rebuild hundreds of homes, childcare centers and after school programs. Watt says there's still so much that needs to be done.

4: Baylor University is denying claims they hired someone to spy on sexual assault survivor groups in order to shape its response to the 2018 sex assault scandal.

The claims were made in a report, from PR week, which states "unnamed sources" were behind the claims.

A spokesperson for Baylor said the claims are "outlandish" and "inaccurate."

5: It's officially game week for area high school teams.

There's a lot of great match ups on the schedule, but only one can be our Friday Night Lights Game of the Week.

It's a top 15 match up at number#2 Mart will square up against #12 Bosqueville.

Jessica Morrey will have a love report starting at 6 p.m. Then we will have complete coverage on Friday Nights Lights, starting at 10:10 p.m. with highlights and post-game reaction.

6: The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back.

We want to have a pep rally at your school to show off your school spirit. All you have to do is nominate your school on the KCEN Facebook page or send us a picture that shows us why your school has the most spirit on your Instagram page.

We announce a new winner every week

