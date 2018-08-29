Here are the six things you need to know for Wednesday, Aug 29.

1: Courtney Casanas is facing criminally negligent homicide charges in the death of Jaxson Reed.

Casanas told police she found Reed unresponsive in his car seat and tangled up in the straps.

The trial is expected to last three to five days.

Channel 6 will bring updates on the case every day.

2: Hill County commissioners vote to fight the city of Waco and its plans to buy a plot of land in Mount Calm for the site of the new landfill.

The city says they are not sure if the land will be used for trash but will hold a special meeting on Sept. 4, where they will vote to decide if they will officially purchase the land in Hill County.

3: The Killeen school board has passed the new budget, giving teachers a two percent pay increase.

The &387 million budget is $9 million more than the last one and was passed unanimously by the board.

Nearly 70-percent of the money will go towards the classrooms and will also help teachers with the cost of health insurance.

4: The Montgomery County Sheriff's office is searching for a mysterious woman who rang doorbells in a Montgomery neighborhood and appeared to be in trouble.

Police said the woman was barefoot, wearing only a t-shirt and appears to have a restraint on her arm.

If you recognize her please call police.

5: It's officially game week for area high school teams.

There's a lot of great match ups on the schedule, but only one can be our Friday Night Lights Game of the Week.

It's a top 15 match up at number#2 Mart will square up against #12 Bosqueville.

Jessica Morrey will have a love report starting at 6 p.m. Then we will have complete coverage on Friday Nights Lights, starting at 10:10 p.m. with highlights and post-game reaction.

6: The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back.

We want to have a pep rally at your school to show off your school spirit. All you have to do is nominate your school on the KCEN Facebook page or send us a picture that shows us why your school has the most spirit on your Instagram page.

We announce a new winner every week

© 2018 KCEN