1:A manhunt is underway for two suspects Waco Police said are armed and dangerous.

Javon Arnett and Jared Mays are wanted in connection to an armed fight with a Waco officer at a Dollar General on July 16th.

Police say Arnett had a handgun and fought with the officer while Mays and another female ran from the scene with money and drugs.

An AK-47 was also found at the scene and the female was arrested a short time later, police said.

If you know where these men are, don’t approach them.

Call police.

2:The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who has been missing since July 21.

Rugaya Hameed Rashid Al-Ugla is from Round Rock.

The Sheriff’s Office says they located her vehicle in Tyler but have not been able to find her.

If you have information, please call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at (512)943-1300.

3:People from all over Central Texas gathered to honor and remember former KCEN-TV newsman, Jim Ham, at a memorial service yesterday.

Ham served as a reporter, anchor and meteorologist before working as our news director until his retirement in 1981.

Prior to his news career, he was a Temple High School graduate and served in World War II as a member of the Merchant Marines.

Ham leaves behind his loving wife of 31 years.

His funeral service will be this morning at Christ Episcopal Church in Temple beginning at 10:30 a.m.

4:Today, members of East Waco will have a community meeting to discuss the fate of an Elm Avenue building.

The meeting will be tonight at 6 p.m. at the East Waco Library.

The East Waco Community will be discussing whether or not to file a lawsuit to claim back ownership of a building that was donated to them but sold to CrossFit Waco without their knowledge.

The group says they don’t take issue with CrossFit moving into the building, but they just want the ownership of it back.

5:Today, Dairy Queens across the country will take part in “Miracle Treat Day” in order to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

In Temple, for every Blizzard sold at participating Dairy Queens, the company will donate $1 to Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Medical Center.

To help celebrate, Blizzard fans are asked to use #MiracleTreatDay on social media and snap a pic of you and your Blizzard.

6:Our Fill the Bus campaign will benefit campuses across Temple ISD and we’re asking for your help with donations.

We’re looking for all of the basic school supplies you can think of.

All you have to do is drop off the supplies here at the station at 215 North Third Street and we’ll take it from there!

Thank you for all of your support!

