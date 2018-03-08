Here are the 6 Things you need to know before you start your day on this Friday, August 3rd 2018:

1:Waco police and the SWAT team are on the scene of an apparent shooting at an apartment complex.

It’s at the Depot Apartments off of McGregor Road in Waco.

Our photographer at the scene talked with neighbors who witnessed the shooting and said they heard nine to 11 gunshots fired when the call for help came in just before 4 a.m. this morning.

The Woodway DPS said the 100 block of Hewitt drive is closed this morning between Walmart and H-E-B near the Woodway/Waco City limits.

Use Old Hewitt Drive or Ritchie Road if you need to drive through the area.

2:People of the East Waco Community are joining the fight to get an Elm Avenue building back after they say it was sold illegally.

Some of the board members say the current president of the Eastern Waco Development Corporation sold the building to CrossFit Waco without their knowledge.

The organization said they plan on suing her and putting the building back in the hands of the community.

Others want to know where the money from the sale is.

We reached out to the current president for comment but she told us she was advised by her lawyer not to speak to the media.

3:Bellmead police are investigating after a credit card skimmer was found at a local gas station.

The skimmer was found at Kay’s Travel Center at 1520 S I 35.

Police say it was found on pump #7 and while the pump showed no other signs of tampering, they believe the skimmer has been there at least the last five days.

If you used that pump or went to the travel center, police say to watch your finances for any suspicious transactions and contact them immediately.

4:One of the school districts in our area has just required all students to carry clear backpacks this upcoming school year.

In an email sent to parents, La Vega ISD stated they are making the requirement in response to safety concerns.

Some parents say they are okay with the extra precautions, but others say they wish they had more notice.

La Vega ISD will have a Parent’s Night on August 13th at the high school were people can voice their concerns on the new policy.

5:Killeen ISD is looking to fill more than 50 teaching positions before classes start in three weeks.

The district says they have one of the best pay scales in Central Texas with first year teachers earning $47,000 a year.

If you are interested in applying, head over to Killeen ISD’s website.

6:Our Fill the Bus campaign will benefit campuses across Temple ISD and we’re asking for your help with donations.

We’re looking for all of the basic school supplies you can think of.

All you have to do is drop off the supplies here at the station at 215 North Third Street and we’ll take it from there!

Thank you for all of your support!

