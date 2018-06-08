Here are the 6 Things you need to know before you start your day on this Monday, August 6th 2018:

1:Killeen police are searching for the suspect in a fatal shooting.

The call for help came in around 2 a.m. Saturday morning in the 4500 block of Alan Kent Drive.

Police say when they got to the scene, they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He later died at the hospital.

If you have any information, contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8447.

2:Temple police are asking for your help in finding two men who they say stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Kohls department store.

Take a look at these surveillance photos and see if you recognize the suspects.

They are described as two white males wearing dark colored clothing and baseball caps.

These are photos from the Kohls on 31st Street.

If you recognize them, please call the Temple Police Department.

3:The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing Baytown police officer.

Police say 46-year-old John Beasley has been missing since August 2nd.

He is described as a white male, 5’9” and weighs about 220 pounds.

Beasley has a muscular build and has green eyes with short buzz-cut blonde hair.

The sheriff says foul play is not suspected but they are not yet ruling it out.

If you know where he is, call the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 409-267-2500 or the Chambers County Crime Stoppers at 844-860-8477.

4:The Bryan Police Department is still working to identify the remains found behind the house of a missing toddler.

Three-year-old Rayven Shields was reported missing in late July.

On August 3rd, authorities searched the former house of Shields’ mother, 35-year-old Virginia Adams, and confirm they found remains buried in a garden behind the home.

Authorities say they believe Adams was hiding the toddler after child protective services was called for a welfare check.

She was arrested and charged last Tuesday with interference with child custody.

From jail, Adams spoke exclusively to our sister station, KAGS-TV, and says she did not kill her daughter.

5:Get ready for a busy shopping weekend!

A lot of things will be tax free.

Texas’ tax free weekend starts on Friday, August 10th.

Most clothing, shoes and school supplies are eligible as long as the full transaction price is under $100!

6:Our Fill the Bus campaign will benefit campuses across Temple ISD and we’re asking for your help with donations.

We’re looking for all of the basic school supplies you can think of.

All you have to do is drop off the supplies here at the station at 215 North Third Street and we’ll take it from there!

Thank you for all of your support!

© 2018 KCEN