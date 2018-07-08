Here are the 6 Things you need to know before you start your day on this Tuesday, August 7, 2018:

1:More than 400 jobs are coming to Rockdale with the announcement of a new technologies company being developed there.

The city will soon be home to Bitmain Technologies Data Center.

The new facility is expected to be complete in 2019 and the company plans to invest over $500 million to build it.

The center will be filled with servers collecting data and dealing with cryptocurrency.

The jobs are expected to come within the first two years of operations.

If you are interested in getting hired, we have information here.

2:Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Texas announced they will stop paying certain emergency room claims they don’t consider necessary.

The new process concerns only HMO members and impacts about 500,000 Texans.

The HMO members do not have out-of-network emergency room benefits unless it’s an actual emergency.

The company claims this will protect members from unnecessary billing, fraud and abuse from out-of-network emergency departments.

3:Governor Abbott will hold a press conference today to announce a proposal on reforming the bail system.

He wants a system in place that he says will protect law enforcement and enhance public safety.

The proposal is made in honor of Texas State Trooper Damon Allen, who was killed in the line of duty on Thanksgiving of 2017.

The press conference will be at 10:45 a.m. this morning at the DPS Region 6 Office in Waco.

4:Hundreds of patients are expected to come and get vaccinated for school in the next couple of weeks.

The Bell County Health District offers shots to families without insurance Tuesday in Temple and Wednesday in Killeen.

In McLennan County, you can go to the Public Health District Immunization Clinic for affordable shots.

For more information on the types of shots you need, click here.

5:Get ready for a busy shopping weekend!

A lot of things will be tax free.

Texas’ tax free weekend starts on Friday, August 10th.

Most clothing, shoes and school supplies are eligible as long as the full transaction price is under $100!

6:Our Fill the Bus campaign will benefit campuses across Temple ISD and we’re asking for your help with donations.

We’re looking for all of the basic school supplies you can think of.

All you have to do is drop off the supplies here at the station at 215 North Third Street and we’ll take it from there!

Thank you for all of your support!

