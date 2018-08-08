Here are the 6 Things you need to know before you start your day on this Wednesday August 8, 2018:

1:The first West Nile virus related death has been reported in Dallas County.

Doctors say 88-year-old Roberta Nelson died Tuesday after eight days in the hospital after being diagnosed with West Nile.

The State Health Department wants to remind the public the virus is present and has been around for many years.

The department stresses West Nile is a preventable disease and that wearing insect repellant outdoors is a must.

Mosquitos are most active at dawn and dusk.

Last year, 26 people died from West Nile.

2:Governor Greg Abbott says his new bail reform act will not only keep dangerous criminals off the streets, it’s going to be done in honor of a person who worked to that every day.

Abbott is proposing the Damon Allen Act in honor of DPS Trooper Damon Allen, who was gunned down during a traffic stop last Thanksgiving.

Abbott says the gunman, Dabrett Black, was a man who has a history of violent attacks on Law Enforcement but was released by a Justice of the Peace who wasn’t aware of his previous convictions.

The Damon Allen Act will be proposed when the Legislative session begins on January 8th.

3:The Temple Chamber of Commerce is moving into a new building and has a new logo to match.

The logos were unveiled in a ceremony on Tuesday.

The Woodward Creative Group created the designs based on the Chamber’s four pillars of excellence.

In less than 30 days, the Chamber will move into their new 34,000 square foot Santa Fe Business Center, which is part of the $30 million redevelopment project in downtown Temple.

4:People who oppose the DACA program are set to go before a Texas judge, hoping he will put an end to the program.

Judge Andrew Hanen of Houston, the same judge who ended former President Obama’s efforts to expand protections for illegal immigrants is set to hear the case at 10 a.m. this morning.

Three other federal judges have ruled against President Trump’s efforts to end the DACA program.

Analysts say a ruling making the program invalid would draw the attention of higher courts, which may side with Hannen.

5:Get ready for a busy shopping weekend!

A lot of things will be tax free.

Texas’ tax free weekend starts on Friday, August 10th.

Most clothing, shoes and school supplies are eligible as long as the full transaction price is under $100!

6:Our Fill the Bus campaign will benefit campuses across Temple ISD and we’re asking for your help with donations.

We’re looking for all of the basic school supplies you can think of.

All you have to do is drop off the supplies here at the station at 215 North Third Street and we’ll take it from there!

Thank you for all of your support!

