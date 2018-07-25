Here are the 6 Things you need to know before you start your day on this Wednesday, July 25, 2018:

1:Itasca ISD is accepting donations after a fatal house fire in Hill County.

If you would like to help the family, you can make a donation in the form of cash or a gift card and drop it off at the Itasca ISD Central Administration Office today (Wednesday) through Thursday, July 26th.

The donations can be made from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

No physical donations are being accepted at this time as there is no place available for the family to store them.

2:The visitation for fallen Dallas Police Officer Jamie Givens will be Wednesday at the Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano.

The service will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

His funeral is also being held at the church beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Both services are open to the public.

Officer Givens was struck down by a suspected drunk driver while participating in a funeral procession on his motorcycle on July 21st.

3:The Lorena Police Department needs your help finding a person of interest in an illegal dumping case.

The person they are looking for drives a silver or grey extended cab F-150 with a toolbox and sticker on the back window behind the driver’s side.

If you know who the driver is, please call police.

4:A GoFundMe account has been set up by a former McGregor volunteer firefighter who has been affected by the wildfire in Coryell County.

The fundraising goal is at $25,000 and the money will go towards the departments fighting the wildfire and the repairs needed to their equipment.

5:A pet resort in Temple is offering a free night of pet boarding to anyone have issues with their air conditioning.

Barking Oaks Pet Resort posted the offer to their Facebook page saying they just want to make sure all pets are staying safe in this excessive heat.

Dogs and cats must be up to date on their shots.

For more information, call Barking Oaks Pet Resort at 254-778-2275.

6:Today Katie's Frozen Custard in Waco is giving free cones to people who donate cans of food.

From 11:30 a.m. this morning until 11:00 p.m. tonight, people who bring cans of food to Katie's for a donation to Caritas can receive a free creamy cone.

Those are the 6 Things you need to know before your start your day.

Have a great day, everyone!

