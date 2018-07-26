Here are the 6 Things you need to know before you start your day on this Thursday, July 26, 2018:

1. Coryell County fire officials say a wildfire that has been burning for nearly a week is finally out.

The blaze, which started July 18th, blackened nearly 3,000 acres and fire departments from surrounding states were called in to help put out the flames.

Fire crews will continue to monitor the area for hot spots.

2. Kraft Heinz is recalling approximately 7,000 cases of cheese dip over concerns of botulism.

Products included in the recall are 15 oz jars of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip and have best by dates ranging from October 31st, 2018 through January 23rd, 2019.

The Company says the product showed signs of separation, which could allow for the growth of the bacteria.

If you have a container and it does not look or smell spoiled, the company is still urging you not to use it as the bacteria could still be present.

3. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Congressman Beto O’Rourke, his Democratic opponent in the race for the Senate seat, will face off in five debates in Texas.

The first debate will take place in Dallas a month from now.

Currently polls show Cruz slightly ahead of O’Rourke.

4. We want to give a shout out to Coolidge ISD.

This morning is their first day back to school.

Last night, the students were able to come out for a meet the teacher night and tour their classrooms.

The Coolidge Yellow Jackets are the first district to go back to school in our area.

5. La Vega ISD will continue offering free breakfasts and lunches to all students under a new federal program.

The district’s director of child nutrition says the school qualified for the community eligibility program for the upcoming school year.

Every student, regardless of income, will be eligible for the free breakfasts and lunches.

6. This afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the Temple Police Department will serve as guest servers at the Temple Texas Roadhouse.

It’s part of a statewide Tip-A-Cop program to raise money for the Special Olympics of Texas.

If you can’t make it tonight and still want to donate, you can do so at sotx.org.

Those are the 6 Things you need to know before you start your day.

Have a great day, everyone!

