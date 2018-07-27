Here are the 6 Things you need to know before you start your day on this Friday, July 27th, 2018:

1. Waco Police have issued a warrant for the suspected gunman involved in the shooting of a man at the H-E-B at North 19th Street.

Eighteen-year-old Juan Fabela is wanted for attempted murder.

He is five feet, seven inches tall.

Police say he is considered to be armed and dangerous and that you should not approach him if you see him.

Call police immediately if you know where he is.

2. Authorities say the man who was convicted of multiple sex crimes in Kerr County has escaped a halfway house in Houston.

Fifty-three-year-old Jerry Seib is convicted of indecency with a child in Kerr County.

He was arrested more than 20 years ago and is still considered a high-risk sex offender.

If you know where he is, call police.

3. A hotel in Waco is under investigation by the public health department after two cases of legionnaires’ disease have been reported.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has issued a control order against the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Lacy Lakeview.

The order states the hotel must notify guests and staff of their risk of the disease.

Legionnaires’ is a form of pneumonia that is caused by the bacteria legionella.

It’s not contagious but people can suffer from high fever, chills, cough and headaches.

4. Funeral services have been set for the Houston cardiologist who was gunned down while riding his bike to work last Friday.

The memorial service for Dr. Mark Hausknecht will be at First Presbyterian Church on Saturday beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Police believe Hausknecht there is a “high probablility” that he was targeted but they have not yet identified a motive.

Authorities are still searching for the gunman.

5. It’s Deja-blue all over again in Galveston!

Families who live in the area say usually the water is a dark and murky but the blue water is back.

It first appeared earlier this year but soon turned back to normal.

The National Weather Service in Houston says the clear blue water appears due to ocean currents coming from the southwest pushes river sediments up the coast.

6. The longest lunar eclipse of the century is expected to take place tonight.

The moon is expected to be totally eclipsed by the earth for an hour and 43 minutes.

The bad news is it won’t be visible in North America, but you can LIVE stream the eclipse on NASA’s website.

You will also be able to see Mars at its closest point to Earth since 2003.

