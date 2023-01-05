Skydiver dies in parachute malfunction near San Marcos

The early investigation has shown that the primary parachute malfunctioned, leading the backup parachute to be implemented.

FENTRESS, Texas — A licensed skydiver died while skydiving in Fentress, Texas on Friday.

On Friday, April 28, an experienced 31-year-old skydiver died while skydiving solo in Fentress, which is around 15 miles outside of San Marcos. According to Skydive Spaceland San Marcos, the skydiver has been licensed to skydive solo for the last four years and has completed multiple, successful skydives at the same location in the past.

The skydiver, who has not been identified as the family is still being contacted, used their own parachute for a "self-supervised skydive." The company stated that the equipment was appropriately sized for the skydiver, in good condition and maintained by the standards set out by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

However, the early investigation has shown that the primary parachute malfunctioned, leading the backup parachute to be implemented.

"The skydiver did not survive the landing despite immediate medical attention," the company stated. "The skydiving community is small and any loss is felt deeply throughout the sport. We offer our sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and the many friends who shared the skies throughout the years."

The FAA provided the following statement regarding the incident:

"The FAA is aware of a skydiving accident in Fentress, Texas around 1 p.m. local time Friday, April 28. Local authorities will provide the name and medical condition of the person involved. The FAA investigates the packing of the main and reserve parachutes and the rules of flight for the pilot and aircraft. The FAA does not determine cause."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.