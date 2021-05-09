Family of slain Harker Heights teen to host concert in his honor

Quinton Ford's family is putting together the "Stop the Violence" concert on May 15 at the Bell County Expo Center.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — In April, 19-year-old Quinton Ford was shot and killed in the Harker Heights High School parking lot. Members of his family are trying their best to keep his name and memory alive by hosting the "Stop the Violence" concert in Belton.

"He was a really sweet kid, he really was, and he was family oriented,” Ford's sister-in-law Kristin Ford said. "He loved his friends, everyone was his family."

Ford said the family was in shock when they found out Quinton was shot.

"We got the call that night. We rushed out there. We didn’t think he was severely injured. We thought someone shot his arm or something, but he just didn’t make it," said Ford.

To honor his life, the family is putting together the "Stop the Violence" concert at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 at the Bell County Expo Center.



"We just want to have a performance to support all these young artists, and keep these young people off the streets,” said Ford. "We want to use Quinton’s name to make a change and make the community better because this is tragic."

Although there is no way anyone can bring Quinton back, Ford said there is hope that the concert can help save another person’s life.

"We wanted to have his name live on. We don’t want this to happen and then it’s over with and no one cares about it anymore,” said Ford. “We want to make a change. We don’t want this to happen to anyone else’s family. This is terrible. We shouldn’t have to have any other family go through this. It really has been a rough ride."