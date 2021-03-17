Sleep Awareness Week | The side effects of not getting enough shut eye

Baylor Scott & White Sleep Center in Waco opened a new location where they do studies and offer programs dedicated to alleviate symptoms and improve sleep patterns.

WACO, Texas — It's national sleep awareness week and approximately 40% of Americans suffer from sleep disorders.

For many Americans the pandemic has affected their sleep, while others have been struggling with this much longer.

Baylor Scott and White Sleep Center in Waco opened a new location where they do studies and offer programs dedicated to alleviate symptoms and improve sleep patterns.

Dr. Carl Boethel with Baylor Scott and White said we spend about a third of our life sleeping and many people may not even realize they have a sleep disorder.

"The most common sleep disorder is Insomnia. The second most common is obstructive sleep apnea syndrome which is very common in our population and it is treatable and usually will manifest as people feeling that they are very sleepy during the day," Dr. Boethel said.

However you don't necessarily have to worry if you don't sleep well just one night.

"The problem is if it is left unchecked and it continues to go on for weeks that can develop into chronic insomnia, which can be very detrimental to the person's quality of life," Dr. Boethel said.

Since the pandemic began, Dr. Boethel said they've seen a lot of patients with insomnia.

"A lot of folks are coming in with complaints that they cannot get to sleep or stay asleep and it may be related to just an underlying anxiety disorder or this could be run of the mill insomnia that needs a little bit of care," Dr. Boethel said.

The detrimental effects of insufficient sleep can be serious and cause other health issues. That's why Dr. Boethel said it's extremely important to maintain good sleep habits.

Click here for more information on the Baylor Scott & White Sleep Center.