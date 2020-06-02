BELL COUNTY, Texas — Snow moved across Central Texas overnight. The winter weather created slick conditions on the roads, and caused a number of accidents.

In Temple, an 18-wheeler rolled over. It happened around 2 A.M. on the southbound lanes of I-35 near the US 190 east / SH36 / Loop 363 exit. Several lanes of the interstate are shut down as crews continue to clear the accident scene.

Two people were inside the 18-wheeler at the time. Police tell us the passenger was treated at the scene and the driver is expected to be okay.