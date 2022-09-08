New partnership gives vendors chance to sell goods at Baylor games

"This is an enormous opportunity for many of our small businesses who otherwise may not be able to afford this venue."

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Vendors who are a part of Cen-Tex African American Chamber will now get the opportunity to sell their goods at Baylor's Touchdown Alley pre-game area, thanks to a partnership with Baylor Bear Sports Properties.

On Friday, the chamber announced the partnership and the launch of its Small Biz in Sports program, which is valid through the 2022 calendar game year.

"This is an enormous opportunity for many of our small businesses who otherwise may not be able to afford this venue," according to a news release.

Vendors may now receive support and exposure that could help propel their business to the next level, thanks to funds by local corporate companies and public donations, the release said.

"Thank you, Baylor Bear Sports Properties! We are looking forward to strengthening our community and and empowering local small businesses together," the chamber said in a news release.

If you are a member of the chamber and are interested in vending at an upcoming Baylor home game this year, you can submit your letters of interest to info@centexchamber.com.