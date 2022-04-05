These #BeltonStrong shirts will help raise money for funeral expense of Belton HS student reportedly stabbed to death

Joe Ramirez, 18, was reportedly stabbed after getting into an altercation with another student at Belton High School. Ramirez later died at the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELTON, Texas — A local small business is selling t-shirts with the goal of raising money for the family of Joe Ramirez, the Belton High School student who died after he was reportedly stabbed at school Tuesday.

The business, MP Designs, shared photos of the two shirt options on social media, saying 100% of the proceeds will go toward Ramirez's funeral and burial expenses.

The shirts display a red "B" along with "#BeltonStrong." They cost either $20 or $24, depending on the design.

According to the Belton Police Department, Ramirez, 18, and another student, Caysen Allison, 18, got into an altercation moments before Allison stabbed Ramirez.

Ramirez was sent to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.