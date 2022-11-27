Crews rescue pilot & passenger from plane that crashed into Gaithersburg power lines, knocking out power to thousands

The small plane has been dangling 100 feet in the air from power lines for hours after it crashed Sunday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A small plane crashed into power lines in Montgomery County, leaving a pilot and passenger trapped and thousands without power Sunday evening, according to officials.

Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Pete Piringer said that officials responded to Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road around 5:40 p.m. after a report of the crash. At the scene, the small plane was seen dangling 100 feet in the air in a Pepco tower.

After seven hours, emergency crews rescued the pilot and passenger who were trapped in the plane and used a bucket truck to get them safely back on the ground.

Maryland State Police said the pilot has been identified as 65-year-old Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C and the passenger is 66-year-old woman from Louisiana. Both were seen being placed in ambulances, although early on officials said the two were not injured.

Watch the rescue operation below:

BACK ON THE GROUND.

Onlookers cheered as rescue crews brought the pilot to an ambulance after rescuing him from the plane that crashed into power lines in Gaithersburg, MD

Updates: https://t.co/R7lQvW8hQ6 pic.twitter.com/nLTP12jY33 — WUSA9 (@wusa9) November 28, 2022

Officials say the plane, a Mooney Mike 20P single engine plane, was headed towards Montgomery Airpark to land. The airpark is now closed to air traffic.

Update / small Plane crash into power lines in Gaithersburg area, plane, 2 occupants on plane are OK, plane was headed towards (landing) Montgomery Airpark, Airpark is now closed to air traffic @MontgomeryCoMD https://t.co/VkITa378jC pic.twitter.com/UMYbeSJt9l — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 28, 2022

The incident has left a big portion of the area experiencing a black out, with around 85,000 Pepco customers without power, according to the company. Pepco said the private plane came into contact with the company’s aerial transmission lines.

"The company is assessing damage and contingency opportunities to restore service to impacted customers," a Pepco spokesperson said. "Pepco is working closely with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and is awaiting clearance to the scene before crews can begin work to stabilize the electric infrastructure and begin restoring service."

The power outage has affected approximately 125 traffic signal lights, according to Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT). The power outage also affected Metro's Red Line and even phone service in the area.

Attention Customers‼️ Power outage in Montgomery County is impacting Metro. Allow for additional travel time if traveling between Shady Grove to Grosvenor-Strathmore or Glenmont to Silver Spring on the Red 🔴Line. Stay tuned as we learn more! #wmata pic.twitter.com/8tVR5vb4eg — Metro (@wmata) November 28, 2022

Around 10:40 p.m., basket trucks could be seen through the fog of the night going up to rescue the two people stuck in the plane.

Montgomery County Department of Police is asking people to avoid the area of the crash as there are still live wires. Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road remain closed as officials investigate.

A small plane has crashed into power lines in the area of Rothbury Dr & Goshen Rd, taking out power to parts of the county.@mcfrs is on scene. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA, as there are still live wires. #MCPD #MCPNews — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) November 27, 2022

Many people have gathered at Goshen Plaza to catch a glimpse at the plane that is dangling in the air.

Goshen Plaza has become a gathering spot for spectators. This video does not do justice to the scene that looks straight out of a movie with the plane dangling 100 feet in the air. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/Fb1fLJidgz — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) November 27, 2022

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 28, due to a widespread power outage and its impact on safety and school operations. "Currently, more than 40 schools and 6 central office facilities are without power, affecting a number of key services such as maintenance, buses and food services," a spokesperson for the MCPS said.

MCPS schools and offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 28, due to a widespread power outage and its impact on safety and school operations. — MCPS (@MCPS) November 28, 2022

Maryland State Police, emergency medical service personnel from Montgomery County, and officials from the Potomac Electric Power Company are at the scene.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration also responded. They will conduct investigations into how and why the crash happened.

This is a developing story. WUSA9 is working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.