TEMPLE, Texas — Police were called Monday to what appeared to be small plane crash in Temple.

According to investigators, the plane made an emergency landing in a field off Little Mexico Road.

Temple police said in a tweet that they were assisting the Texas Department of Public Safety.

No injuries were reported.

TPD assisted DPS with this emergency landing in a field off Little Mexico Road earlier today. Thankfully, all is well! pic.twitter.com/lKVOFQGffZ — Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) September 10, 2018

