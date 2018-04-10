WACO, Texas — A single professional photography session can cost up to $500. Social worker and photographer Nicole Garb created the Smile Project to help people who can't afford a professional session save precious memories.

Garb partners with social service agencies in Central Texas to capture those memories for low-income families free of charge.

"I've just seen so many deserving families come through different doors of the different agencies I work with, and it's important to me that everyone gets the same advantage to capture their memories," Garb said.

Alexiss Muniz was in the middle of her maternity shoot when she started having contractions but said the joy of having her photo opportunity kept her going.

"It means a lot, especially being a first-time mom," Muniz said. "I;m not working, and it's a blessing."

The Smile Project also provides senior and family photos.

Garb said she hopes other photographers will be willing to donate an hour of their time to the Smile Project so more families can save their special memories.

