TEMPLE, Texas — Firefighters were called Monday to an elementary school in Temple for reports of smoke.

Temple Fire and Rescue was called around 7:15 a.m. to Raye Allen Elementary School in the 5000 block of south 5th Street after is was reported smoke was coming from the gymnasium.

Students and staff were evacuated for about 40 minutes as a precaution after an air conditioning unit started smoking, officials said.

The air conditioner unit on the roof of the gym is being repaired, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported.

