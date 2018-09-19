CHINA SPRING, Texas — Residents returned to their homes Wednesday morning after a house fire caused a good amount of smoke in the area.

China Spring Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call around 12:50 a.m. in the 100 block of Pebbles Lane. They were assisted by the Waco and Speegleville fire departments.

Fire Chief Scott Needler said the fire started at the back of the house and caused black smoke to release outside of the home. There were no flames and everyone got out safely with no injures, he said.

Around 2 a.m. officials were checking for hot spots and getting smoke out of the house.

© 2018 KCEN