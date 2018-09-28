Killeen — An internet sensation from Killeen is using his platform to help those in need while also inspiring the next generation to care for others.

Kelvin Peña returned to his alma mater Shoemaker High School Thursday afternoon to talk to students about his philanthropy work.

Peña rose to internet fame after posting videos of himself with his crew of animal friends which led to a loyal following of over 2 million.

While Peña's skits impacted people around the world, he honed his comedic and charitable spirit during his time as a student at Shoemaker High School.

"To be back in Killeen, back in my old hometown it feels great you know and to give back to the community is everything," Peña said.

Peña wasted no time using his platform to give back.

Before moving to Killeen, Peña grew up in Puerto Rico and still has family there. When news hit of the devastation Hurricane Maria left behind, Peña used his non-profit to help.

"I used to live in Puerto Rico so I felt like it was only right to help the best way that I can," Peña said "We were able to send over two thousand goods of supplies to Puerto Rico and we actually went to Puerto Rico and distributed it ourselves."

While students listened to Peña's advice, many were wondering: Where was Peña's sidekick Canela the deer?

"Canela's in the woods taking care of her daughters and eating," Peña said.

Peña said he hopes his story can inspire the next generation to dream big and think of others.

"Learn that anything is possible," Peña said. "You can follow your dreams and spread light. There's a lot of messed up stuff going on all the time so why not just be good? Why not just be the light in the darkness?"

Peña said he plans to grow his non-profit even more and partner with other foundations in the near future.

