Soft launch for new food truck park in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Grab the family, your wallet, and get prepared to eat a good meal. On Saturday, a soft launch was held for a new food truck park in Killeen. It is called Kick It.



"Kick" stands for Killeen's International Cuisine Korner. There is also a an artisans marketplace on site.

The food truck park is located at 4301 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. It will be the spot where friends can hang out, eat, and have fun. If you missed todays soft launch do not worry.

The vendors and food trucks will be back. On Sunday, Oct. 10, there will be a dinner with the trucks event from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.