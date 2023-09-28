Soldier who was held captive in North Korea now at BAMC

He is the soldier who illegally crossed into North Korea back in July and subsequently held captive for 71 days.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Travis King, the American soldier who had been in North Korean custody is now back in the United States after landing in San Antonio overnight at Kelly Field, then taken to Brook Army Medical Center (BAMC).

He is the soldier who illegally crossed into North Korea back in July and subsequently held captive for 71 days.

RELATED STORY: Soldier who ran across border into North Korea being flown to San Antonio

While at BAMC, he's expected to be examined in a program through the Department of Defense called Post Isolation Support Activities (PISA).

That program helps Americans acclimate back to normal life after being detained in a foreign country. Both former Marine Trevor Reed and WNBA player Brittney Griner did it after their release from Russia.

Private Travis King is the latest American to be freed from detainment overseas following his 71 days in North Korea.

His release represents a rare diplomatic success in relations between the U.S. and North Korea. The efforts to retrieve him came at a particulary tense time, as U.S. officials warned North Korea against providing weapons to Russia for its fight in Ukraine.

King was expelled from North Korea and handed over in China. And now he is back on U.S. soil and here in San Antonio.

U.S. officals told CNN they will focus on his health first before exploring administrative action. King was considered AWOL and he could be facing punishment for his behavior abroad.

U.S. officials said despite being detained for several weeks, he appeared to be in good health and spirits.

He said he looks forward to be reunited with his family.