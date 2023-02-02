Central Texans may be responsible for electrical repairs from ice damage

These repairs involve any electrical transformers and/or power lines damaged from ice "at their side of the powerline."

TEXAS, USA — Though power companies are out and about working on repairs caused by damage from this week's ice storm, the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation (TDLR) said Friday that some of those repairs may fall on Texans.

According to TDLR, these repairs involve any electrical transformers and/or power lines damaged from ice "at their side of the powerline."

The way to ensure things are repaired properly, TDLR says you'll have to hire a licensed electrician.

You can check out this website to ensure the person you hire is licensed by TDLR and holds either a "master electrician" license or "employ a master" license.

They must also have an official electrical permit from the city or county before they can begin any work, TDLR said.

"And never pay upfront for all the work you've agreed to have done," the department said.