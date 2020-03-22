TEXAS, USA — Nineteen Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants in Texas have closed temporarily, according to a release from owner Apple Texas.

The nearly two dozen restaurants closed March 21. Another 13 locations around Dallas and Harris counties will only offer to-go and delivery options.

The release did not indicate when the closed restaurants would open again.

With delivery options, the release stated that delivery via Uber Eats and DoorDash is free through the end of March. No contact delivery, defined as door-to-door, food being left at the door and guest to car, is available at all locations.

The closures came after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on March 19 that closed restaurant dining rooms among other places to slow the spread of the coronavirus around the state.

Locations closed as of March 21 include:

Cedar Hill

Mansfield

Medallion

Denton

Georgetown

Lake Worth

Grapevine

Waco

Cleburne

Tyler

College Station

Taylor

S. Crosby

S. Terrell

Sherman

Lufkin

Grand Ave

S. Brenham

Corsicana

Dallas and Harris County locations offering to-go and delivery options only include:

Katy

18th St. - Houston

Irving

Wallisville - Houston

Atascocita - Humble

Pasadena

Oak Cliff

Garland

Mesquite

Duncanville

Rowlett

Carrollton

Richardson